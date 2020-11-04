Tiffany defeats Zunker in 7th Congressional Race

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Rep. Tom Tiffany has been reelected to serve Wisconsin in the 7th Congressional District.

Tiffany took 62 % of the vote over Democrat Tricia Zunker.

7th Congressional Race Results (WSAW)

The 7th Congressional District has been under Republican control since 2011, after Rep. Sean Duffy won the district in 2010 after Rep. Obey’s retirement before going on to comfortably hold the seat in following elections after maps were redrawn following the 2010 census.

Tiffany, 62, was born on a dairy farm in the district and ran a tourist boat business on the Willow Flowage for 20 years. Joining the Legislature in 2011, he was a close ally of then-Republican Gov. Scott Walker and voted to pass the anti-union law, Act 10. He also voted in favor of legalizing concealed carry and moving the state forestry division to northern Wisconsin and pushed to locate an open-pit mine in northern Wisconsin that ultimately never came to the state.

The 7th Congressional District covers all or portions of 26 counties in northern and northwest Wisconsin.

