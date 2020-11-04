Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

Politics

Patrick Testin wins 24th Senate District

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Senator Patrick Testin is holding his seat in Madison after beating Democratic challenger Paul Piotrowski for the 24th Senate District.

Politics

With polls closed, turnout in Wisconsin is far beyond typical, and many clerks were prepared

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
In Marathon County, 91% of registered voters cast a ballot Tuesday. That is 76,975 people. Kim Trueblood, the county clerk, said typically voter turnout is at about 65%.

News

Tiffany defeats Zunker in 7th Congressional Race

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Rep. Tom Tiffany has been reelected to serve Wisconsin in the 7th Congressional District.

News

Snyder defeats Johnson in 85th Assembly District

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Sen. Patrick Snyder has been reelected to serve in Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District.

Latest News

News

Marshfield School referendum passes with 58% saying ‘yes’

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Voters in the Marshfield School District have said ‘yes’ to a referendum to support programming and maintenance expenses.

News

Voter turnout surprises poll workers

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Local poll workers said they're seeing more in-person voters than they expected and just like everything else this year, voting looks a little different.

Politics

Political scientist advises patience with determining the winner of the presidential election

Updated: 21 hours ago
Elections 2020

Politics

Poll workers able to begin counting absentee ballots at beginning of Election Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
Wausau is the only area community using "Central Count" to tally ballots

Politics

Tom Tiffany faces Tricia Zunker for 7th Congressional District seat

Updated: 21 hours ago
Elections 2020

Politics

Ron Kind, Derrick Van Orden vie for 3rd Congressional District

Updated: 21 hours ago
Elections 2020