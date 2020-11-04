Advertisement

Snyder defeats Johnson in 85th Assembly District

Rep. Patrick Synder
Rep. Patrick Synder(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sen. Patrick Snyder has been reelected to serve in Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District.

Snyder, the incumbent, defeated Jeff Johnson with 55% of the vote.

85th Assembly Results
85th Assembly Results(WSAW)

The seat is a two-year term.

Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District includes the City of Schofield, City of Wausau, Town of Bevent, Town of Easton, Town of Elderon, Town of Franzen, Town of Norrie, Town of Reid, Town of Ringle, Town of Wausau, Town of Weston, Village of Elderon, Village of Hatley and Village of Rothschild.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UWSP Professor breaks down 2020 Election

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

Update: 3rd Congressional District Race

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

Wausau School Referendums

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Team Coverage: Elections 2020

Updated: 24 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Voters say ‘no’ to 2 Wausau School referendums

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Voters in the Wausau School District have said ‘no’ to two referendums regarding district funding.

News

Marshfield School referendum passes with 58% saying ‘yes’

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Voters in the Marshfield School District have said ‘yes’ to a referendum to support programming and maintenance expenses.

News

Voter turnout surprises poll workers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
Local poll workers said they're seeing more in-person voters than they expected and just like everything else this year, voting looks a little different.

News

Early voting shattered, Wisconsin may hit record turnout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After shattering early voting records, Wisconsin voters from the rural north to the urban southeast came out in force on an unusually warm Election Day, even as coronavirus cases reached new heights and political tensions ran high in the battleground state.

Politics

Political scientist advises patience with determining the winner of the presidential election

Updated: 4 hours ago
Elections 2020

Politics

Poll workers able to begin counting absentee ballots at beginning of Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
Wausau is the only area community using "Central Count" to tally ballots