Snyder defeats Johnson in 85th Assembly District

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sen. Patrick Snyder has been reelected to serve in Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District.

Snyder, the incumbent, defeated Jeff Johnson with 55% of the vote.

85th Assembly Results (WSAW)

The seat is a two-year term.

Wisconsin’s 85th Assembly District includes the City of Schofield, City of Wausau, Town of Bevent, Town of Easton, Town of Elderon, Town of Franzen, Town of Norrie, Town of Reid, Town of Ringle, Town of Wausau, Town of Weston, Village of Elderon, Village of Hatley and Village of Rothschild.

