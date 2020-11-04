Advertisement

Stevens Point native Sam Hauser named to Julius Erving watch list

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Marquette's Sam Hauser reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence in Providence, R.I. The Marquette star is transferring to national champion Virginia, coach Tony Bennett announced Friday, May 31, 2019. Hauser will practice with the Cavaliers in the coming year, but won't use his final year of eligibility until the 2020-21 season. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2019, file photo, Marquette's Sam Hauser reacts after scoring during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Providence in Providence, R.I. The Marquette star is transferring to national champion Virginia, coach Tony Bennett announced Friday, May 31, 2019. Hauser will practice with the Cavaliers in the coming year, but won't use his final year of eligibility until the 2020-21 season. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSAW) - Former SPASH standout Sam Hauser has been named to the Julius Erving watch list for the 2020-21 season. The award is given to the best small forward in the nation.

The top 20 small forwards in the nation are listed on the preseason watch list. Hauser is on the list with Jalen Johnson of Duke, Franz Wagner of Michigan, Aaron Henry of Michigan State and many more.

Hauser transferred to the University of Virginia last year, but he had to sit out a year due to the NCAA transfer rules. Hauser will play his first season with the Hoos this year.

