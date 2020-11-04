Stevens Point native Sam Hauser named to Julius Erving watch list

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WSAW) - Former SPASH standout Sam Hauser has been named to the Julius Erving watch list for the 2020-21 season. The award is given to the best small forward in the nation.

The top 20 small forwards in the nation are listed on the preseason watch list. Hauser is on the list with Jalen Johnson of Duke, Franz Wagner of Michigan, Aaron Henry of Michigan State and many more.

Hauser transferred to the University of Virginia last year, but he had to sit out a year due to the NCAA transfer rules. Hauser will play his first season with the Hoos this year.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.