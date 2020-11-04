Advertisement

Pet Project: Meet Banana & Blizzard

By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Banana and Blizzard are 4-year-old parakeets surrendered to the Humane Society of Marathon County.

They are talkative birds and love to sing, and are not hand trained yet. This pair of feathered friends is available for adoption at HSMC. For more information visit their website at www.catsndogs.org or call 715-845-2810 to schedule an time to meet them.

