Patrick Testin wins 24th Senate District

Senator Patrick Testin defeated Paul Piotrowski for the 24th Senate District
Sen. Patrick Testin
Sen. Patrick Testin(WSAW)
By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Patrick Testin is holding his seat in Madison after beating Democratic challenger Paul Piotrowski for the 24th Senate District.

This is Testin’s second straight election he has won for the 24th Senate District.

In this election Senator Testin boasted more voters in multiple areas throughout the district. He attributes that to his efforts to reach the community.

“I think that four years of backing up what we said we were going to do on the campaign trail and getting results for the people of this district has paid off," Testin said. "By taking our message straight to the voters and knocking on over 56,000 doors this cycle, that’s really what has resonated this campaign cycle,” he added.

