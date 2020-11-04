Advertisement

Marshfield School referendum passes with 58% saying ‘yes’

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Voters in the Marshfield School District have said ‘yes’ to a referendum to support programming and maintenance expenses.

Voters were asked:

Should the Unified School District of Marshfield, Wood, Marathon and Clark Counties, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $3,500,000 beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming and operational and maintenance expenses?

Fifty-eight percent of voters or 8,818 voted yes.

