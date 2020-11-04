Lambeau field to continue indefinite hold on hosting fans for gamedays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced that they will continue their indefinite hold on hosting fans on gamedays this season.

The Packers said that they will need to see significant improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as in the community infection and positivity rates in order to host fans.

The Packers will not host fans on Nov. 15 when the Green Bay hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“As evidenced by the sustained increase in cases in our community, we all need to work together to contain the virus,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we can to stop the virus.

"It is important to note that public health officials have said we can make a difference relatively quickly by strict adherence to wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene. If the situation improves in the community and state, we’ll be in position to safely welcome fans to games at Lambeau Field yet this season.

“We also remind our fans, when watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

