Advertisement

Lambeau field to continue indefinite hold on hosting fans for gamedays

No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions
No fans inside Lambeau Field Sunday before the Packers hosted the Lions(WBAY)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers announced that they will continue their indefinite hold on hosting fans on gamedays this season.

The Packers said that they will need to see significant improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as in the community infection and positivity rates in order to host fans.

The Packers will not host fans on Nov. 15 when the Green Bay hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“As evidenced by the sustained increase in cases in our community, we all need to work together to contain the virus,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "Our players would love to have fans in the stands at Lambeau Field, but it is critical for the safety of our community that we all do whatever we can to stop the virus.

"It is important to note that public health officials have said we can make a difference relatively quickly by strict adherence to wearing masks, socially distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene. If the situation improves in the community and state, we’ll be in position to safely welcome fans to games at Lambeau Field yet this season.

“We also remind our fans, when watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball

Stevens Point native Sam Hauser named to Julius Erving watch list

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Former SPASH standout Sam Hauser has been named to the Julius Erving watch list for the 2020-21 season. The award is given to the best small forward in the nation.

Baseball

UWSP Baseball makes head coaching position full-time

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point is making its head baseball coaching position full-time according to UWSP assistant athletic director for media relations Tim Bohn.

News

REPORTS: Packers game in question after 49ers report positive COVID-19 test

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly shut down their facility after a positive COVID-19 test, according to multiple reports. This will likely impact the Packers-49ers game scheduled for Thursday night.

News

Badgers vs Purdue canceled due to COVID

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin football team’s home game against Purdue on Saturday will not be played and team-related activities remain paused indefinitely, UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday.

Latest News

Nfl

Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin to miss Thursday’s game vs. the 49ers

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NFL announced that running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were deemed as high-risk close contact with COVID-19.

Sports

No football state champions to be crowned in WIAA this year

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST
|
By George Balekji
Like many other traditions taken away this year, state champions will not be crowned in Wisconsin high school football.

Sports

LaFleur: “All indications that we have is that we are preparing to play on Thursday”

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST
|
By Matt Infield
On a short week and already thin at running back, Dillon's positive test presents multiple challenges for the Packers.

Sports

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 5- A small school with big dreams

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST
|
By Noah Manderfeld
We head to the pitch, where we catch up with the Columbus Catholic soccer team from Marshfield.

Sports

REPORT: Packers running back AJ Dillon tests positive for COVID

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST
|
By Matt Infield
It's the first positive test in Green Bay this season.

Sports

Packers take long look in mirror after loss to Vikings

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:55 AM CST
|
By Matt Infield
Dalvin Cook was the Packers' biggest problem, but he was far from the only one in a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Vikings.