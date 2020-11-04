Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Another fantastic day of weather

Sunny skies and warm temperatures today
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Yesterday outperformed the already-nice forecast we had in place. Plenty of areas reached the low 70s Tuesday afternoon. Thanks to the toasty Tuesday, we are expecting slightly warmer temperatures for much of the rest of the week.

Highs today are expected to bounce right back into the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine yet again. We continue to stay dry with no chance of showers today. It will feel great outside overall, especially with a 5-10mph breeze from the southwest.

The trend of great weather continues throughout much of the weekend as well with 60s remaining in place. The next cold front looks to move through on Monday, and that brings a chance of rain showers Monday and Tuesday. Right now, it looks like most of the precipitation will fall as rain next week, but there is a potential to see some light snowfall mixing in late in the day Tuesday. This is still pretty far away, so a lot could change with the forecast. Make sure you stay tuned for all of the latest.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

