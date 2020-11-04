Advertisement

Biden pulls ahead in Wisconsin, but race too close to call

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Wisconsin after picking up thousands of votes in Brown County and Kenosha County early Wednesday morning.

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, says Biden has won the state and its 10 electoral college votes. However, Wisconsin has not yet been called for either Biden or President Donald Trump. It is simply too close at this time. Biden is leading by 20,748 votes. Twitter put a disclaimer on Wikler’s tweet, saying it might be misleading and some votes may still need to be counted.

As of 6:30 a.m., Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in Wisconsin, 50 percent to 49 percent. Biden has 1,630,334 votes to Trump’s 1,609,586 votes.

The Biden campaign told reporters they believe the race will be called Wednesday morning.

There is no automatic trigger for a recount in Wisconsin. A candidate must request one. The Biden campaign believes they’ll win Wisconsin with or without a recount.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission says, “Only an aggrieved candidate, defined as a candidate for an office whose total votes were within 1 percent of the winner’s vote total when at least 4,000 votes were cast or within 40 votes of the winner’s total if fewer than 4,000 votes were cast may request a recount of results for an office.”

“Today, the Wisconsin Elections Commission staff will be standing ready to assist clerks as they start the process of triple-checking the results. This includes randomly selecting 5 percent of reporting units for voting equipment audits which must occur before results are certified as required by law on December 1," says Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

More than 3.2 million votes were cast for president in Wisconsin.

Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by nearly 23,000 votes.

Brown County’s final numbers were reported shortly after 6 a.m. Trump picked up 75,865 votes to Biden’s 65,509 votes. After those results came in, Biden maintained a razor-thin lead over the president in the state. Kenosha County’s results were reported a short time later and gave Biden a larger advantage.

Counting went into the early morning hours in Green Bay. The city announced at 4:20 a.m. that all ballots had been counted in the city. The city says 31,891 absentee ballots were returned.

Green Bay’s Central Count was held at KI Convention Center. Those ballots were delivered to the county to be updated on their website.

The state’s largest city, Milwaukee, also counted into the early hours. Those results gave Biden an edge in the state.

ABC News shows Biden with 225 electoral votes and Trump with 213 electoral votes. The magic number is 270.

Pollster Nate Silver says if Biden wins Arizona, Nevada, Michigan and Wisconsin he’ll get to the numbers he needs to win.

President Trump has said he’ll go to the United States Supreme Court to get voting to stop in states where the count is still under way. However, voting ended Tuesday night. It’s been ballot counting that’s been happening overnight, and that’s a normal part of the process. Trump tweeted “they are trying to STEAL the Election.” Twitter put a disclaimer on the tweet saying it is “disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop,” Trump said.

Trump has declared victory, but Biden is urging patience as vote counting continues and he holds the electoral college vote lead at this time.

