Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee passes mask mandate, still needs council approval

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau moved one step closer to a citywide mask mandate Monday.

In a three to two vote, the Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee passed the mask mandate, sending it to the full council for a vote in its next meeting.

The resolution is not an ordinance, so police would not enforce it if passed.

The Common Council is expected to vote on the resolution on November 10.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.