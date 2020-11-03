Advertisement

State Democrats make final push for citizens to vote

By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we get closer to the polls opening on Tuesday, state Democratic leaders are urging the public to vote if they haven’t already.

Senator Tammy Baldwin, attorney general Josh Kaul and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski were in Wausau Monday for a “Win’sconsin” Get Out the Vote event.

They say everyone should do what is needed to have their voice heard and counted, and do it in the name of Joe Biden.

“The fact that Joe Biden has a plan,' said Senator Baldwin. "A plan to contain the pandemic, a plan to rebuild the economy but build it back better and would reverse some of the worst of Trump’s economic policies like his trade wars.”

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

