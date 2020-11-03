Advertisement

Republicans try to maintain power in Senate, Democrats seek to widen majority in House

By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Whoever wins the White House will have to work with Congress. The power could shift in both places making it easier -- or more challenging -- to pass important legislation.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

Here is the current breakdown in the Senate: Republicans have a 53-45-2 majority. The two independents -- Bernie Sanders and Angus King -- caucus with the Democrats. That means Democrats need a net gain of four seats to retake power. If they can pull it off, it would be the first time in six years.

According to the independent race tracker Cook Political Report, there are two Republican-held seats leaning Democratic: Cory Gardner in Colorado and Martha McSally in Arizona.

There are also seven Republican-held seats listed as toss-ups: Steve Daines in Montana, Joni Ernst in Iowa, Susan Collins in Maine, Thom Tillis in North Carolina, Lindsey Graham in South Carolina, and both Senate seats in Georgia. David Perdue is up after his six-year term, and Kelly Loeffler is in a special election. She was appointed by the governor a year ago.

How is it that these seats -- especially in Georgia and South Carolina -- are in the toss-up column?

“These races are turning on President Trump," said Cook’s Jessica Taylor. "Republican incumbents have been inextricably linked to him. We have seen a hesitancy, up until these past few weeks, to criticize him, to distance themselves from him. And that’s because a lot of these incumbents are truly in between a rock and a hard place.”

Two Democratically-held seats the Republicans are looking to flip are in Alabama and Michigan.

Doug Jones was the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Alabama in 25 years, but he is in a tough fight against Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville.

In Michigan, Republicans are putting in a lot of money into John James’s campaign to try to unseat Democrat Gary Peters.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Here is the current breakdown in the House: Democrats have a 232-197-1 majority. They have been in power for two years.

The Cook Political Report is listing 27 House seats as a toss-up. Seventeen are Republican-held, meaning Democrats could expand their majority.

One seat they’re trying to take back is Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Democrat Dan Feehan is challenging Republican Jim Hagedorn for the seat Hagedorn turned red two years ago. It was one of just three GOP flips in 2018.

Another seat Democrats are hoping to take is Virginia’s 5th District. Three different congressmen have held the seat the past three terms, and there will be a new one again. Republican Bob Good beat incumbent Denver Riggleman in the primary. He is challenging Democrat Cameron Webb, who is touting his experience working in both the Obama and Trump administrations.

Cook’s David Wasserman explained where he thinks Democrats can make gains.

“In 2018, in the midterms, Democrats flipped a lot of suburbs of really blue metro areas," he said. "This time around, we’re seeing Democrats push into suburbs of smaller cities and more conservative traditionally metro areas.”

There are some Democratic seats that could flip Republican, but the reality is tough for Republicans. They would need a net gain of 21 seats to take back power.

There are two opportunities in Iowa. In the 1st District, freshman Democrat Abby Finkenauer is trying to hold onto the seat she flipped blue two years ago. She is being challenged by a former local news anchor -- Republican Ashley Hinson.

In the 2nd District, seven-term Democratic congressman Dave Loebsack is retiring. Democrat Rita Hart is facing Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who already ran for the seat three times before.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Things to know for voting in the Nov. 3 Presidential Election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The presidential race is at the top of the ticket. There are also local, state and congressional races on the ballot.

National Politics

Chronic non-voters say they’re going to turn out to vote this election

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
In the last presidential election, nearly 100 million eligible voters did not cast a ballot, which is about 43% of the eligible voting-age population. However, this presidential election, a non-voter research project sees that population turning out to vote.

News

Merrill city clerk describes what to expect at the polls ahead of Tuesday’s election

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Polls open at seven in the morning Tuesday across the state. While election officials are prepared for a lower in-person turnout than in past years, those that do go to the polls should expect them to look a little differently.

Local

Ivanka Trump campaigns for her father in Rothschild Sunday

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The Trump campaign continued its aggressive push in Wisconsin on Sunday with the President’s daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, addressing a crowd of supporters at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Rothschild.

Local

Biden for President Wisconsin to host ‘WINsconsin’ event in Wausau on Monday

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The event will kick off at 12:30 pm at the 400 Block.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Elections Commission provides information on voter incentivization, “spoiling ballots”

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The Wisconsin Elections Commission provided reminders to voters Friday prior to next week’s election.

Politics

Previewing the race for Wisconsin’s 71st Assembly district

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
For the first time since winning the seat over now State Senator Patrick Testin in 2012, Representative Katrina Shankland will have a challenger in the race to represent the state of Wisconsin’s 71st Assembly district, the Democrat incumbent facing Republican opponent Scott Soik.

News

Sen. Baldwin urges Verso to operate or sell mill in letter sent to board

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) has sent a letter to the Verso Corporation Board of Directors to either run the mill or sell it, for the sake of their employees.

News

Marquette Law School poll predicts another close presidential race in November

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
80% of Trump voters expect their candidate to win. 80% of Biden supporters expect their candidate to win.

Politics

Preview for the 24th Senate District: Sen. Testin and Piotrowski

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
A preview for the Senate race between Paul Piotrowski and Senator Pat Testin.

News

Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin on Friday.