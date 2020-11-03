Property owner, DNR weigh in on wolf management after delisting

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WSAW) - Property owners in Central Wisconsin are reacting to the Trump Administration’s decision to remove gray wolves from the Federal Endangered Species List.

Animal rights groups have fought hard to keep wolves from endangerment, but experts say Wisconsin has a robust wolf population that isn’t going anywhere.

Advocates for getting wolves off the endangered species list say it boils down to one question: what size wolf population is safe for the wolves to thrive and safe for humans to live near them?

“The rural perspective on wolves is that it’s really cool to see them and hear them, but at the same time there’s a downside, and that involves attacks on farm animals, attacks on pets, and generally threatening behavior towards humans,” said Laurie Groskopf, a citizen advocate who is part of an effort to educate people about wolves.

Groskopf has been tracking Wisconsin’s wolf population for years. She’s concluded that Wisconsin’s wolves are nowhere near endangered and must be managed.

“We’re hoping that the state can regain management. They did a good job the last time,” she said.

She’s seen the destruction wolves can do to livestock and been powerless to stop it.

“There’s absolutely nothing you can do,” she said. “I think property owners should be able to protect their own property.”

By her count, this year is one of the top five worst years for wolf attacks and threats reported to the Department of Natural Resources.

“And that doesn’t increase human tolerance towards wolves. We need to find a sensible level where people are happy with the program, and the wolves are safe,” she said, explaining how important it is that wolves be managed so they are not seen as a threat.

Gray wolves were delisted in Wisconsin from 2012 to 2014. A hunting season from the first weekend in November to the last day in February is already set in state law.

Opponents say it would endanger wolves and cause a drop like the one in 2014, when the population went from 809 to 660. But the DNR says management would not cause endangerment.

“When states have management, the very big thing is it allows us to implement the tools that we have that we have designed and developed working with our partners in Wisconsin,” said Keith Warnke, fish, wildlife and parks division administrator for the DNR.

“We have the skills, we have the tools, we have the knowledge available and in place to properly manage wolves using the best biological science and the best social science as well. We’ve done it before,” he said.

When management falls to the state level, the DNR can use lethal methods to help property owners in their damage program.

“That can include lethal and non-lethal means of managing wolves if they are enrolled in the program and if they do indeed have verifiable damage,” Warnke said.

“There is some non-lethal methods of trying to keep those attacks from happening, and sometimes they work, at least for a while, but there’s nothing that’s foolproof,” Groskopf says of the current management methods.

Wolves are set to be delisted in January 2021. When that happens, Warnke says, there are many steps to be taken to give out hunting licenses and prepare for a season next year.

Groskopf worries there will be a long legal battle ahead with groups worried about endangerment.

