Merrill city clerk describes what to expect at the polls ahead of Tuesday’s election

Over 1.9 million voters have already submitted an absentee ballot in Wisconsin.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Polls open at seven in the morning Tuesday across the state. While election officials are prepared for a lower in-person turnout than in past years, those that do go to the polls should expect them to look a little differently.

“COVID-19 has thrown things into somewhat of a chaotic situation,” said Merrill city clerk Bill Heideman.

Polls will have plenty of precautions in place.

“The big difference is we’ve got the shields now," Heideman said referring to the plexiglass shields, which protects the poll workers from the voters.

Hand sanitizer and wipes will be available. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required.

“We can’t tell somebody they can’t vote because they’re not wearing a mask,” Heideman explained.

Social distancing will be highly recommended, but due to the sharp increase in absentee ballots cast, he expects in-person turn out to be lower than a normal presidential election.

“We have about 5200 registered voters in Merrill, and we sent out and received back about 2,200,” Heideman said.

That’s around 40 percent of voters in Merill. In the state of Wisconsin, nearly 1.9 million absentee votes have been turned in— 63 percent of total Wisconsin votes cast in 2016. But per state law, those votes can’t be tallied until tomorrow.

“We’re going to try and get them to the poll workers by 7 o’clock," Heideman said.

While he doesn’t envision Merrill having an issue, it’s pushing many across the state to expect delayed results. But he says a delay is no reason to distrust them.

“People have to remember that if there is a delay in counting them, that may be because the poll workers are making sure they’re being processed correctly,” Heideman says.

You can contact your local city clerk for any voting questions ahead of Tuesday.

