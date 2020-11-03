Advertisement

Merrill City Clerk calls voter turnout ‘tremendous’

Photo of Merrill City Hall, undated (WSAW Photo)
Photo of Merrill City Hall, undated (WSAW Photo)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill City Clerk Bill Heideman said voter turnout Tuesday morning has been tremendous. Heideman said a line was already formed outside city hall at 6:30 a.m.

The Merrill City Hall voting location represents Districts 2 and 7.

Currently, there are 674 registered voters in District 2. An estimate, including absentee ballots, showed 406 ballots were processed by 12:30 p.m. In District 7, there are 731 registered voters, about 490 ballots had been processed.

Heideman said the number of registered voters does not include people that registered on election day.

