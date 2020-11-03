Advertisement

LaFleur: “All indications that we have is that we are preparing to play on Thursday”

Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers first positive COVID test of the 2020 season could not have come at a worse time. Rookie running back AJ Dillon was placed on the COVID/Reserve list Monday afternoon, and multiple reports say fellow running back Jamaal Williams and rookie linebacker Kamal Martin have been identified at "close contacts to Dillon. The NFL is now working to determine if those two were “high-risk close contacts”, which would like necessitate those two also going on the COVID/Reserve list.

The timing is especially bad on a short week, with the Packers slated to face the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara on Thursday night. As of now, Matt LaFleur says that’s still the plan.

“All indications that we have is that we are preparing to play on Thursday,” LaFleur said. “And you know if they tell us otherwise, then we’ll adjust.”

Dillon’s positive came in his pregame test before Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but the results of that test were not known until late last night or very early this morning. Dillon was allowed to play because he tested negative on Saturday.

“I was made aware really early this morning, it was like 6 o’clock, 6:30 maybe," said LaFleur. "Then you know they’ve got to run the tests and see where we’re at. You know we’ve got a couple of guys that we didn’t allow back into the building that had to get the rapid tests as well as their normal COVID tests.”

The Packers held all meetings virtually on Monday, with the plan for now to hold some in-person meetings on Tuesday.

