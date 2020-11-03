Jamaal Williams and Kamal Martin to miss Thursday’s game vs. the 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The NFL announced that running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were deemed as high-risk close contact with COVID-19.

Both players will have to isolate and remain away from the facility and team for at least five days after the last contact with the infected individual.

Williams and Martin will remain in quarantine until Saturday. That means both players will miss Thursday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL also announced that the Packers-49ers game is still on.

This comes just a day after it was reported that Packers' running back A.J. Dillon tested positive for COVID-19.

The Packers could be down to their fourth-string running back on Thursday. Aaron Jones continues to deal with a hamstring injury. The Packers may have to rely on Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin to handle running back duties.

