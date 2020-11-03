Advertisement

First day back to in-person learning a success for Wausau School District

By Tony Langfellow
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday, Nov. 2 marked the first day back to in-person classes for students in the Wausau School District, after spending nearly the first three months virtually.

Wausau School District Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts said on Monday that despite some minor issues, the day went very well overall.

“To see students again and to see staff excited to see students was wonderful,” Hilts said.

Students of all grade levels in the Wausau School District marched their way back to in-person learning, but heading back to school during a pandemic has its challenges.

“We’re doing a lot of things that we didn’t use to do and to do something new in your position has really become the commonplace right now, it’s the norm,” Hilts said.

He said the first day back at school was successful when kids enter school each day they’re required to sanitize.

Desks are also over six feet apart and masks are required at all times for anyone in the building as well.

Hilts said now is the time to work out the kinks and communication between the district, teachers, and families are going to be key in the success of students.

“Trying to help parents understand what in-person learning [will] look like, it’s not going to look like it did before and how will virtual [learning] continue and even trying to help staff try and finalize class lists,” he said.

Some families may have experienced busing issues on the first day back, Hilts said it’s an issue the district is aware of, but it can be difficult for drivers to figure out with many kids still learning virtually.

“They’ve been working fast and furious to make sure they know where all who is getting picked up, because obviously, a number of students are staying virtual as well so we just encourage parents to contact the bus company, they will work that out,” Hilts said.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to First Student for comment on potential busing issues but did not hear back.

Students in elementary school will meet five days per week, while secondary students are in a hybrid/cohort model, meaning students are split up by their last name.

Hilts said he hopes to continue this model in the district for the rest of the school year.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Property owner, DNR weigh in on wolf management after delisting

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Stella Porter
Property owners in Central Wisconsin are reacting to the Trump Administration’s decision to remove gray wolves from the Federal Endangered Species List.

News

Local property owners react to decision to de-list gray wolves

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee passes mask mandate, still needs council approval

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
In a three to two vote, the Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee passed the mask mandate, sending it to the full council for a vote in its next meeting.

News

More typically non voters expected to vote in presidential election

Updated: 1 hour ago
More than 100 million or over 40% of eligible voters did not vote in the 2016 presidential election

Latest News

News

Unofficial election results expected later than usual with increase in absentee voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Around 1.9 million absentee ballots have been cast and they cannot be counted until Tuesday

Sports

LaFleur: “All indications that we have is that we are preparing to play on Thursday”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
On a short week and already thin at running back, Dillon's positive test presents multiple challenges for the Packers.

News

Wausau School District students return to in-person classes for first time in months

Updated: 2 hours ago
District officials say only a few issues came up

News

Protest outside of Wausau City Hall as possible mask mandate for the city is discussed

Updated: 2 hours ago
City Council vote is expected this evening

News

Making family connections at home is good for your mental, physical health

Updated: 2 hours ago
How has the global pandemic has changed the family structure and relationships within households.

Consumer

Emotional, nutritional benefits of families being together more during quarantine

Updated: 3 hours ago
Consumer News