First Alert Weather: Near-perfect Election Day forecast

Upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine.
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Yesterday turned into a pretty nice afternoon, but today we are expecting even more improvements to the day ahead.

Temperatures jump into the upper 50s and low 60s by this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is also anticipated today with just a chance for a few scattered clouds here and there. Not only will the temperatures jump up today, the wind speeds remain low. We are expecting a southwesterly breeze of around 5-10mph today. This is greatly reduced from what we have seen the last few days.

Even if lines form at some polling places, it will feel fantastic to spend a few extra minutes outside.

The great weather continues for most of the rest of the week. Plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 60s will continue through at least Saturday.

By Sunday, we are bringing back mostly cloudy skies, but most will stay dry throughout Sunday. We have a better chance to see a return of showers next Monday.

Just another reminder that polling places open in Wisconsin at 7am and they will remain open until 8pm tonight.

