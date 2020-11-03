Election Day 2020: What you need to know

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW/Associated Press) - After shattering early voting records, Wisconsin voters had a final chance Tuesday to cast ballots in schools, libraries, churches and community buildings, even as coronavirus cases surged and political tensions were high in the battleground state.

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s top elections official, said early Tuesday morning that nobody had reported any issues regarding poll openings as voting began at 7 a.m. Central time.

“I really expect today to be a smooth day,” Wolfe said. “I expect voters to have a good, safe experience at the polls.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission urges voters to be patient for results. Due to the influx of absentee ballots, state officials cannot say for certain when results will be posted on clerks' websites.

“Due to the pandemic and the high number of absentee ballots, it will likely be Wednesday before all the unofficial results are in,” said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “It doesn’t mean something went wrong – it means election officials are doing their jobs and making sure every legitimate ballot gets counted.”

If absentee ballots are not yet counted at 8 p.m., workers will continue to process them until they are all counted.

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin had issued 2,061,040 absentee ballots. The state says 1,886,533 ballots have been returned. This includes 644,843 people who voted early and in-person since Oct. 20.

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT VOTING IN WISCONSIN

Polls are open 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Voters who are in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

If you have not returned your absentee ballot, you can vote in person on election day.

You can register to vote at the polls. To vote, you must show voter identification:

A Wisconsin DOT-issued driver license, even if driving privileges are revoked or suspended, with or without a star in the right-hand corner.

A Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card, with or without a star in the right-hand corner.

A Wisconsin DOT-issued identification card or driver license without a photo issued under the religious exemption

Military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service

A U.S. passport

An identification card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin (May be used even if expired before the most recent general election.)

A photo identification card issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains the date of issuance, the signature of student, and an expiration date no later than two years after date of issuance. (Maybe used even if expired before the most recent general election.)

If the university or college ID is expired, the student ID must be accompanied by a separate document that proves current enrollment.

Your vote is secure. The state says there’s no evidence that our systems have been compromised.

“The WEC has found no evidence that Wisconsin’s election systems have ever been compromised. We have taken extraordinary steps to ensure that our voter registration and vote-counting systems are secure and have many redundancies to protect and backup voter data," said Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official

Curbside voting is available. If you cannot enter a polling place due to a disability or COVID-19 symptoms, poll workers will bring a ballot to the vehicle. Signs will be placed outside polling locations with a phone number or directions on how to curbside vote. The Wisconsin Elections Commission says:

You will be asked to confirm that you are unable to enter the polling place due to disability. The Wisconsin Elections Commission affirmed that being immunocompromised or having symptoms of COVID-19 are included in this status.

After affirming, you will be asked to provide a photo ID. You can show the ID through your car window and the poll worker can read it through the glass. You will not sign the poll book.

The poll worker will get your ballot and allow you to vote from your vehicle. It is recommended that you open your window just enough that a ballot can be slid through to promote social distancing. You will be provided with a privacy sleeve to place your ballot in after voting.

The poll worker will bring your ballot inside and insert it into the ballot box or tabulator.

Face masks are encouraged, but not required for voters. Poll workers and election observers will be required to wear masks.

About 2,400 polling places were to be open statewide, with no significant closures like those seen during the presidential primary in April. In that election, Milwaukee opened just five of its nearly 190 polling sites due in part to a shortage of workers.

