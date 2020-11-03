DHS reports 52 more deaths, adds 5,771 new COVID cases

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health reported 52 more deaths and 247 new COVID-related hospitalizations Tuesday.

The latest report shows the state now has 50,689 active COVID-19 cases. However, 77.8% or 185,241 of all cases are considered recovered.

The state’s death toll is 2,102. The majority of deaths affect the 80-89 age range. To date, no one under the age of 20 has died.

In north central Wisconsin, 192 people are hospitalized as of Nov. 2 (Tuesday’s numbers have not yet been released. Of them, 33 are in the ICU. Thirty-one are receiving mechanical ventilation.

As of Nov. 3, seven people are at the alternate care facility. It provides an alternative to a continued stay in a traditional hospital. The main purpose is to support COVID-19 patients that are not severely ill but still require continued medical support after hospitalization or an admission to a hospitals' Emergency Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.