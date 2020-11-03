Advertisement

Badgers vs Purdue canceled due to COVID

(Mike Jacques)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers' home game against Purdue on Saturday will not be played and team-related activities remain paused indefinitely, UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday.

Saturday’s game will not be rescheduled.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” Alvarez said. “We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us the confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

There have been five (two staff and three student-athletes) positive COVID-19 PCR tests recorded since Saturday, Oct. 31. Over the last seven days (Oct. 27-Nov. 2), student-athletes (10) and staff (11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests. There are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. That includes 15 football student-athletes and 12 staff members, according to a release on the university’s website.

The Badger football team first paused team activities on Oct. 28 and its scheduled game at Nebraska on Oct. 31 was canceled.

