WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 5- A small school with big dreams

Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We head to the pitch, where we catch up with the Columbus Catholic soccer team from Marshfield. For this squad and their conference, the Central Wisconsin Conference, many of the teams play with a co-ed roster. What makes this work?

Plus, we dig into how this team has practically grown up together since pre-k, and how they bring that to the field, as well as some strong conditioning techniques that help them out.

The Dons made it to the sectional finals but lost to Arcadia. This interview was conducted before those games. We’ve got players Mira Torbey and Grant Olson, as well as head coach Jeff Edwards with us.

You can listen on any of your favorite podcasting platforms. If you have any episode ideas, be sure to emails sports@wsaw.com.

