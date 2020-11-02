Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission doesn’t expect long lines, major issues on Election Day

The Elections Commission said poll workers will still be kept busy counting absentee ballots and will continue counting until all votes are tabulated.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two days ahead of Election Day, more than 1.8 million people have already cast their ballots in Wisconsin. Because of that, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said they are not anticipating any major issues at the polls on Election Day.

“So many people have voted absentee either in the clerk’s office or by mail already," said Reid Magney, public information officer for the Wisconsin Election Commission.

Magney said he is not expecting long lines at the polls on Tuesday, but poll workers will still be kept busy processing absentee ballots.

“The real work is going to be on Election Day, starting to open those,” Magney said, explaining, “[Poll workers] can’t take a break and go home and get some sleep and come back the next day. They have to keep going, and they will keep going until it all gets done.”

The ACLU of Wisconsin told NBC15 they will be sending volunteers to polling places to make sure voters have everything they need to cast their ballot.

“We’re just really there to make sure that folks aren’t being turned away or discouraged by the fact that there’s a really long line in front of them,” explained Molly Collins, advocacy director for the ACLU of Wisconsin.

The message from both the WEC and the ACLU is that if people plan to vote on Election Day, they need to be prepared and have a plan.

“Make sure that your registration is up to date. Find out where your polling place is,” Magney recommended.

Collins also added if voters need to register on Election Day, they have to make sure they have the right documents.

“It’s a real heartbreaker when you’ve watched somebody wait in line for an hour and they get to the front of the line and they don’t have what they need,” she said.

The WEC is also reassuring voters, all ballots returned on time will be counted.

“We don’t expect that this is something that’s going to take days and days,” Magney said.

Magney explained full results may not be in Tuesday night, but he expects final results to be up sometime on Wednesday.

If voters have concerns at the polls on Election Day, they should reach out to their local clerk’s office.

What to bring to the polls

In order to vote, people need to bring a valid photo ID to the polls.

Voters can also register to vote in-person on at their polling place on Election Day. To do that, people have to show proof of a Wisconsin residence.

For a full list of acceptable IDs and documents, visit myvote.wi.gov.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ivanka Trump campaigns for her father in Rothschild Sunday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The Trump campaign continued its aggressive push in Wisconsin on Sunday with the President’s daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, addressing a crowd of supporters at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Rothschild.

Local

Biden for President Wisconsin to host ‘WINsconsin’ event in Wausau on Monday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The event will kick off at 12:30 pm at the 400 Block.

News

Wisconsin Elections Commission provides information on voter incentivization, “spoiling ballots”

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The Wisconsin Elections Commission provided reminders to voters Friday prior to next week’s election.

Politics

Previewing the race for Wisconsin’s 71st Assembly district

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:48 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
For the first time since winning the seat over now State Senator Patrick Testin in 2012, Representative Katrina Shankland will have a challenger in the race to represent the state of Wisconsin’s 71st Assembly district, the Democrat incumbent facing Republican opponent Scott Soik.

News

Sen. Baldwin urges Verso to operate or sell mill in letter sent to board

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) has sent a letter to the Verso Corporation Board of Directors to either run the mill or sell it, for the sake of their employees.

Latest News

News

Marquette Law School poll predicts another close presidential race in November

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:17 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
80% of Trump voters expect their candidate to win. 80% of Biden supporters expect their candidate to win.

Politics

Preview for the 24th Senate District: Sen. Testin and Piotrowski

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT
A preview for the Senate race between Paul Piotrowski and Senator Pat Testin.

News

Joe Biden to visit Wisconsin on Friday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be traveling to Wisconsin on Friday.

News

UW poll finds Biden up in three battleground states

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
With just over a week to go before Election Day, former vice president Joe Biden widened his lead over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin.

News

Democrat files to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
With his entry, Nelson is the first person to enter the race officially and the first declare for the 2022 election cycle.

Politics

LIVE: President Trump speaks to supporters in Waukesha

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT
|
By Emerson Lehmann
President Donald Trump has taken the stage at Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha to address supporters at a Make America Great Again Rally.