Wausau Warming Center opens COVID-compliant location with dedication ceremony

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday night, people in our community without a home have a warm place to stay.

The Catholic Charities Warming Center in Wausau is now open, but looks very different this year. The warming center always opens its doors on Nov. 1, but does so this year with big changes-- an entirely new location and strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“I think we’re as prepared as we could be,” said Tracy Rieger, director of community homeless facilities for Catholic Charities.

The warming center’s new home is First United Methodist Church downtown, where Pastor Rebecca Voss was thrilled to give space left empty because of virtual services. Months of searching for a location allowing social distancing led to a dedication ceremony attended by community leaders, including Mayor Katie Rosenberg.

“You have a new pastor who’s looking to do good in our community, who basically answered this call into the darkness, so it’s really great that people are willing to work together to make this happen, it was a lot of people” Rosenberg said.

After scouting the location, the only thing missing was a shower. Rosenberg, along with the city’s finance committee and city council, approved $15,000 of funding for a brand new shower built inside a closet.

Each guest is given a mask outside and screened at the door before staying the night. Masks are to be worn at all times, except during meals. An isolation room is for anyone who develops symptoms while spending the night.

“That’s where they will remain for the remainder of the night, so that they can sleep away from the general population of people,” Rieger said.

She thinks these guidelines will change the way shelters deal with sickness even after COVID-19.

“This is probably something that we should have put in place long ago, because if it’s not COVID, it’s influenza. And if you have an outbreak of any type of virus like that in a shelter, and it runs rampant throughout the shelter, you have the same issues you kind of have with COVID,” she said.

The only challenge left this year is finding more volunteers.

“Most of our volunteers are ages 55 and over so with COVID and the numbers being as high as they are, a lot of people have opted out,” she said.

The warming center is especially in need of volunteers for overnights, though all hours need assistance. To inquire about volunteering opportunities, call 715-849-3311.

Rieger asks that all items people wish to donate be dropped off at the warming shelter’s original location at 540 South 3rd Avenue in Wausau.

For a list of items needed, click here.

The shelter is open every night until Apr. 30.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.