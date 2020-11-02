Wausau returns to in-person learning for first time since pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday classes moved from online to in-person learning for Wausau schools. Wausau has not had in-person learn since March.

District leaders say new changes for in-person learning including transferring students to other rooms to create small class sizes. In addition, lunches are staggered, the route each student takes to lunch is different, and outside markers will be placed to remind students of social distancing.

At the middle school, students move around more. Cleaning often will be a priority when students leave a room. Capacities weren’t as much of an issue at Horace Mann, as about 40% of students will remain virtual, but no lockers will be used.

Furniture also had to be removed from classrooms.

The Wausau School District has created a dashboard that allows you to see just how many active cases of COVID-19 there... Posted by Wausau School District on Friday, October 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.