REPORT: Packers running back AJ Dillon tests positive for COVID

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Packers running back AJ Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The report says Dillon’s positive test came in Sunday’s pregame test. He played 17 snaps against the Vikings.

The team will hold virtual meetings today as a precaution.

It is unclear how this will affect the team’s schedule or the rest of their running back room on a short week. The Packers are scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers on the road this Thursday.

