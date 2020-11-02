Advertisement

Packers’ defense continues to struggle with the run game

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The last two times a player has totaled 200 yards and four touchdowns in an NFL game have been against the Packers. Green Bay saw Raheem Mostert torch them during the NFC Championship game. Sunday, Dalvin Cook cooked up a masterful performance.

“We knew exactly what they were gonna do in terms of they were gonna ride him and also just with the conditions out there," said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. "It was pretty windy, and we never put them in a situation where they had to drop back and throw the football.”

The Vikings scored on their first four possessions. During those four drives, Minnesota only faced third-and-long three times.

“I think we all gotta look critically at ourselves, and we better figure out a solution quickly," said LaFleur. "The formula has been written, and we have got to step up and get it fixed, and if not, we’re going to continue to get these types of results.”

Those situations led to Cook tallying a career-high 226 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. The fourth-year running back put on a show, but the Packers defense didn’t help itself with multiple missed tackles.

“You know when you have more hats to the ball, there are less missed tackles," said Packers safety Adrian Amos. "It’s a lot harder to tackle when it’s one-on-one in the open field.”

The road doesn’t get any easier. The Packers move on to the 49ers who have the eighth-best rushing offense in the NFL.

“We better get it fixed, and we better get it fixed fast because I have a pretty good idea of what’s gonna happen next week or on a short week on Thursday in San Francisco, as well,” said LaFleur.

Adrian Amos concluded his press conference by saying the Packers have similar run schemes coming up this week and that they need to move on and correct their mistakes.

