Advertisement

‘Non-scalable’ fence expected to go up around White House

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A “non-scalable” fence is expected to be placed around the entire perimeter of the White House on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

It will be the same kind of fencing that was put up in the summer during protests in Washington, D.C.

The fence comes as police and other officials are getting ready for possible protests related to the 2020 presidential election.

Many businesses near the White House have already boarded doors and windows, fearing civil unrest after Election Day.

The Secret Service has not issued a comment on the matter.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Longtime Democrat could lose seat in rural Minnesota, experts say

Updated: moments ago

National

2 children pulled alive in dramatic Turkey quake rescues

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By MEHMET GUZEL and SUZAN FRASER
Onlookers applauded with joy and wept with relief at both scenes in the Turkish city of Izmir, where the vast majority of the deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries have occurred.

National News

Minnesota incumbents fight to keep power in tight congressional contests

Updated: 15 minutes ago

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

National Politics

2020 election heads into its final, frantic hours

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
More than 95 million votes have already been cast, and the 2020 presidential candidates are using every last minute Monday to shore up votes from those waiting until Tuesday.

Latest News

National News

NC 09 Election Day Preview - EMBARGOED UNTIL 11/3/2020

Updated: 35 minutes ago

National

Clorox profits surge on pandemic wave

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A fiscal first-quarter earnings report for Clorox shows the company is benefitting from the coronavirus pandemic.

National News

NC Senate Election Day Preview - EMBARGOED UNTIL 11/3/2020

Updated: 36 minutes ago

National News

3-year-old girl waves after rescue days after Turkey earthquake (no sound)

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
A 3-year-old girl was rescued alive after 65 hours trapped under rubble in Izmir, Turkey.

National

IS attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON
Most of the casualties were students and there were fears the death toll could climb further with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.