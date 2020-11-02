Newman Catholic cancels the rest of its football season due to COVID-19

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic Cardinals football team announced via its Twitter Sunday night that it will be canceling the rest of its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

“Our motto has been this whole year ‘Do what is right.’ A couple of sayings that I have heard over the past few months have worn on me,” the social post said. "The first one, ‘It is nobody’s fault' when it comes to contracting COVID. That statement is 100% wrong! It is someone’s fault, it is MINE. It’s ALL of our faults. Did I do what was good enough to help slow the spread, my guess would be I didn’t. Since our season is over, I would guess I didn’t. "

The Cardinals were set to wrap up their regular season on Friday against Gilman. Instead, Newman finishes the season 5-0. The Cardinals are currently the top-ranked team in the 8-player poll.

