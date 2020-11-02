Advertisement

Newman Catholic cancels the rest of its football season due to COVID-19

Newman running back Thomas Bates at practice on September 11, 2020.
Newman running back Thomas Bates at practice on September 11, 2020.(WSAW)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Newman Catholic Cardinals football team announced via its Twitter Sunday night that it will be canceling the rest of its 2020 season due to COVID-19.

“Our motto has been this whole year ‘Do what is right.’ A couple of sayings that I have heard over the past few months have worn on me,” the social post said. "The first one, ‘It is nobody’s fault' when it comes to contracting COVID. That statement is 100% wrong! It is someone’s fault, it is MINE. It’s ALL of our faults. Did I do what was good enough to help slow the spread, my guess would be I didn’t. Since our season is over, I would guess I didn’t. "

The Cardinals were set to wrap up their regular season on Friday against Gilman. Instead, Newman finishes the season 5-0. The Cardinals are currently the top-ranked team in the 8-player poll.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Packers’ defense continues to struggle with the run game

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The last two times a player has totaled 200 yards and four touchdowns in an NFL game have been against the Packers.

Sports

Vikings defeat Packers 28-22 behind four Cook touchdowns

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Dalvin Cook was a one-man wrecking crew, as the star running back scores four touchdowns to lead the Vikings to an upset win of the Packers.

Sports

Prep Highlights 10/31/20

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
The state cross-country meet was split into three different locations this year. Division-II ran in Colby, while in D-III, Pacelli boys come up with a podium finish.

Sports

Wisconsin Badgers football team COVID-19 cases continue to rise, now at 22

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
In an appearance on College Gameday, University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez revealed the COVID-19 outbreak that has plagued the football team now sits at 22.

Latest News

Hilight Zone

The Hilight Zone Week 6

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften and Matt Infield
Legendary coach Jerry Sinz and his Edgar Wildcats continue to dominate larger schools. The Division 7 No. 1 ranked Wildcats dismantled the Division 3 No. 7 ranked Shawano Eagles 48-6. All that and more on this week’s edition of The Hilight Zone.

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 6: Part 3

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 6: Part 2

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 6: Shawano vs. Edgar

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT

Football

Amherst vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood football game canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Amherst versus Wittenberg-Birnamwood football game has been canceled. Wittenberg-Birnamwood athletic director Chris Nier disclosed that it was related to a COVID-19 case, but she did not disclose which team.

Sports

Packers former defensive back, NFL Hall of Famer Herb Adderley dies at 81

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Former Packers defensive back and member of the NFL Hall of Fame Herb Adderley died Friday, according to the NFL hall of fame. He was 81.