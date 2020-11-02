Nearly 1.9 million Wisconsinites have already voted

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With nearly a full day to go before Elections Day, nearly two million Wisconsinites have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s election.

As of Monday morning, 1.88 million people have voted either by mail or by going to an early voting location, the latest Wisconsin Elections Commission figures show. That’s nearly two-thirds of the 2.993 million people who turned up four years ago.

The WEC reports elections offices across the state issued approximately 2.061 million absentee ballots, so tens of thousands of those ballots are still outstanding.

The huge amount of early voters this time around is no surprise. Driven by pandemic fears and campaigns' get out the vote efforts, states across the country are reporting wildly higher numbers of early voters. In Texas, more people have voted already than voted in the entire 2016 campaign, including Election Day.

In the presidential race, the higher voter turnout appears to favor Joe Biden. According to the most recent Marquette Law School poll, sixty-four percent of people who reported having voted at the time of the poll already told pollsters they voted for the former vice president.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, held the advantage - 56 percent - among those planning voting on Tuesday. Overall, the president was down five points to his Democratic challenger.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.