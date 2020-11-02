Making family connections at home is good for your mental, physical health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the past several months, families have been thrust together due to stay at home orders. What some might begrudgingly view as “forced family fun” is proving beneficial to households across the country, with bonds being made like never before.

A new survey by The National Pork Board shows that even though people crave a return to “normal,” families report shared mealtime as something they’ll miss and 86% say they’ll continue eating together post-COVID. Surprisingly, the survey found that even 71% of teenagers said they consider catching up and spending time with family members as the best part of family dinners.

The togetherness often starts before the meal — with more than half of families surveyed cooking more since COVID and one in three trying new recipes.

On Monday, psychotherapist and New York Times Bestselling Author Lori Gottlieb joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the importance of family connections and how they can benefit behavioral and nutritional health at this critical time. She highlighted:

How personal connections can support resilience during challenging times

Why the dinner table is an ideal place to strengthen family ties

The connection between food and wholistic health

What kind of stability a routine activity (like a family meal) can provide during a time of uncertainty

How social connectedness has been linked to both improvements in mental AND physical health

