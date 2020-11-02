Advertisement

Making family connections at home is good for your mental, physical health

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - For the past several months, families have been thrust together due to stay at home orders. What some might begrudgingly view as “forced family fun” is proving beneficial to households across the country, with bonds being made like never before.

A new survey by The National Pork Board shows that even though people crave a return to “normal,” families report shared mealtime as something they’ll miss and 86% say they’ll continue eating together post-COVID. Surprisingly, the survey found that even 71% of teenagers said they consider catching up and spending time with family members as the best part of family dinners.

The togetherness often starts before the meal — with more than half of families surveyed cooking more since COVID and one in three trying new recipes.

On Monday, psychotherapist and New York Times Bestselling Author Lori Gottlieb joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the importance of family connections and how they can benefit behavioral and nutritional health at this critical time. She highlighted:

  • How personal connections can support resilience during challenging times
  • Why the dinner table is an ideal place to strengthen family ties
  • The connection between food and wholistic health
  • What kind of stability a routine activity (like a family meal) can provide during a time of uncertainty
  • How social connectedness has been linked to both improvements in mental AND physical health
  • Family-friendly meals and menu ideas available at www.pork.org/realpork

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local property owners react to decision to de-list gray wolves

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Gray wolves will be officially off the endangered species list January 1

News

Unofficial election results expected later than usual with increase in absentee voting

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Around 1.9 million absentee ballots have been cast and they cannot be counted until Tuesday

Sports

LaFleur: “All indications that we have is that we are preparing to play on Thursday”

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Matt Infield
On a short week and already thin at running back, Dillon's positive test presents multiple challenges for the Packers.

News

Wausau School District students return to in-person classes for first time in months

Updated: 49 minutes ago
District officials say only a few issues came up

News

Protest outside of Wausau City Hall as possible mask mandate for the city is discussed

Updated: 1 hour ago
City Council vote is expected this evening

Latest News

Consumer

Emotional, nutritional benefits of families being together more during quarantine

Updated: 1 hours ago
Consumer News

News

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

News

Wisconsin logs another 3,433 virus cases, 3 more deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin recorded another 3,433 coronavirus cases on Monday and three more deaths, continuing a COVID-19 surge that began in early September.

News

Outside groups spend $8.2m on Wisconsin legislative races

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Outside groups have spent more than $8.2 million to influence Wisconsin’s legislative races as of Monday, according to a new report.

News

Grand jury indicts Keshena woman for assault with intent to murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Federal prosecutors say Michelle Pamonicutt, 35, attacked on the Menominee Reservation a year ago.