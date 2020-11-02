Ivanka Trump campaigns for her father in Rothschild Sunday

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Trump campaign continued its aggressive push in Wisconsin on Sunday with the President’s daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, addressing a crowd of supporters at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Rothschild.

Ivanka was introduced by former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and welcomed to the stage by a standing ovation of what was an estimated crowd of 300.

She opened the speech telling supporters that in two days, the Trump campaign is going to “Win Wisconsin” and “We are going to win four more years for my father, the people’s President.”

Ivanka carried on talking about some of the key points of the campaign, including fracking, manufacturing jobs; a COVID-19 vaccine, which she said will be available by the end of the year and reopening the country.

“The Republican Party is the party of safe reopening,” stated Ivanka. “President Trump will never surrender to this virus. He will defeat the plague, bring back our jobs and 2021 will be our country’s best year ever.”

The latest Marquette University Law Poll shows the President down 5 points to Joe Biden in battleground Wisconsin.

You can watch the full event here:

Ivanka Trump event in Rothschild Ivanka Trump event in Rothschild Posted by WSAW NewsChannel 7 on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.