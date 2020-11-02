Advertisement

Ivanka Trump campaigns for her father in Rothschild Sunday

Ivanka Trump speaks to a crowd at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center on Sunday, November 1, in Rothschild, Wis.
Ivanka Trump speaks to a crowd at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center on Sunday, November 1, in Rothschild, Wis.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Trump campaign continued its aggressive push in Wisconsin on Sunday with the President’s daughter and senior advisor, Ivanka Trump, addressing a crowd of supporters at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Rothschild.

Ivanka was introduced by former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and welcomed to the stage by a standing ovation of what was an estimated crowd of 300.

She opened the speech telling supporters that in two days, the Trump campaign is going to “Win Wisconsin” and “We are going to win four more years for my father, the people’s President.”

Ivanka carried on talking about some of the key points of the campaign, including fracking, manufacturing jobs; a COVID-19 vaccine, which she said will be available by the end of the year and reopening the country.

“The Republican Party is the party of safe reopening,” stated Ivanka. “President Trump will never surrender to this virus. He will defeat the plague, bring back our jobs and 2021 will be our country’s best year ever.”

The latest Marquette University Law Poll shows the President down 5 points to Joe Biden in battleground Wisconsin.

You can watch the full event here:

Ivanka Trump event in Rothschild

Ivanka Trump event in Rothschild

Posted by WSAW NewsChannel 7 on Sunday, November 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Biden for President Wisconsin to host ‘WINsconsin’ event in Wausau on Monday

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
The event will kick off at 12:30 pm at the 400 Block.

News

Marshfield man arrested for 5th OWI in Marathon County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
A 45-year-old man is in custody after crashing into a utility pole on County Highway M south of Oxbow Road, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

News

Plover Theatre Group produces completely virtual production

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Playhouse stages have been dark since march, and it doesn’t seem like they will be lit up for a long time. But the Playhouse Theatre Group in Plover still put on a production without ever meeting in person.

News

$90 million in Wisconsin child support payments under review for possible over-payment

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

COVID-19 death rate drops slightly, more than 3,000 new cases confirmed Sunday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The new cases were part of 18,062 new test results, the second highest amount of test results received by the state in a single day.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warming up this week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
After a cold start Monday, temperatures will be warming in the days ahead.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

High School Sports 10/31/20

Updated: 22 hours ago
High School Sports 10/31/20

News

A Spooky And Safe Halloween

Updated: 22 hours ago
A Spooky And Safe Halloween

News

Covid Update 10/31/20

Updated: 23 hours ago
Covid Update 10/31/20