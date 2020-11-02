Advertisement

Grand jury indicts Keshena woman for assault with intent to murder

Michelle Pamonicutt
Michelle Pamonicutt(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Keshena woman is facing trial on a federal count of Assault with Intent to Commit Murder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Michelle Pamonicutt, 35, intended to kill a man she attacked on the Menominee Reservation on October 27, 2019. The attack was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police and FBI with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The indictment that would give details about the assault is sealed, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment about the crime.

A federal grand jury indicted Pamonicutt on October 20. Online court records show her defense attorney was in federal court in Green Bay last Thursday and a jury trial is scheduled for January 4.

The crime carries up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and a $250,000 if Pamonicutt is found guilty.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Outside groups spend $8.2m on Wisconsin legislative races

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Outside groups have spent more than $8.2 million to influence Wisconsin’s legislative races as of Monday, according to a new report.

News

Car stopped in Polk County for unsafely transporting snowmobile

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin DOT says Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a car Sunday in Polk County after it was transporting a snowmobile on its roof.

News

Nearly 1.9 million Wisconsinites have already voted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With nearly a full day to go before Elections Day, nearly two million Wisconsinites have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s election.

News

1-month mark approaches in Clark County woman’s disappearance

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
It’s now been nearly a month since a Clark County woman was last seen.

Latest News

News

City of Wausau mulls mask mandate

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock and Brennen Scarborough
The city of Wausau Public Health and Safety Committee will consider a citywide mask mandate at its next meeting to stop the spread of COVID-19

News

President Trump to make campaign stop in Kenosha Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Kenosha Monday.

News

Wausau returns to in-person learning for first time since pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Monday classes moved from online to in-person learning for Wausau schools. Wausau has not had in-person learn since March.

News

Newman Cancels Rest Of Season

Updated: 14 hours ago
Newman Cancels Rest Of Season

News

Covid Update 11/1

Updated: 14 hours ago
Covid Update 11/1

News

Warming Center Opens New Location

Updated: 14 hours ago
Warming Center Opens New Location