Grand jury indicts Keshena woman for assault with intent to murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Keshena woman is facing trial on a federal count of Assault with Intent to Commit Murder.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Michelle Pamonicutt, 35, intended to kill a man she attacked on the Menominee Reservation on October 27, 2019. The attack was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police and FBI with help from the Wisconsin State Patrol. The indictment that would give details about the assault is sealed, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment about the crime.

A federal grand jury indicted Pamonicutt on October 20. Online court records show her defense attorney was in federal court in Green Bay last Thursday and a jury trial is scheduled for January 4.

The crime carries up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release and a $250,000 if Pamonicutt is found guilty.

