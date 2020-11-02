First Alert Weather: Much warmer week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Temperatures have stayed well below average over the last few weeks, but we are breaking out of that pattern as we fall into an excellent string of days ahead of us.

Temperatures today will climb much higher than what we ended up with on our Sunday. We are expecting mid to upper 40s and some low 50s for our southern communities. Mostly sunny skies will also take over, helping to add to the day.

If upper 40s and 50s is not warm enough for you, we have warmer days coming up soon. By Tuesday, most areas will climb back into the upper 50s and low 60s. The low to mid 60s then linger for the rest of the week. We are also expecting mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for much of the week ahead. This makes for a fantastic week of weather ahead. A cold front looks to sneak through next Sunday, so we have some time before we see another pattern change to the forecast.

Election Day looks great right now. Temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s with sunshine and less wind. Weather is not an excuse this time around to not let your voice be heard!

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.