POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DOT says Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a car Sunday in Polk County after it was transporting a snowmobile on its roof.

The car was stopped on US 63.

State Patrol warns if you’re transporting equipment this winter, you are advised to safely haul it secured on a trailer or in a truck.

DON'T TRY THIS AT HOME: Our friends at the Wisconsin State Patrol stopped this vehicle Sunday on US 63 in Polk County... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Monday, November 2, 2020

