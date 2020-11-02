Advertisement

Businesses board up, take precautions ahead of potential election-related unrest

Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A record number of Americans have voted early, but still more will turn out on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

As if a hurricane is coming, businesses across the country are boarding up. The perceived threat is far from normal for a modern American election.

After a season of charged political rhetoric and months of protests, including looting in some places, it’s the uncertainty of how people will react to the results of the presidential election that has business owners on edge yet again in 2020.

“It’s just precautionary,” said Nana Busi, partner at Caspi’s Jewelry, which has been in the same Los Angeles location since 1948. They’re closing shop until sometime after the election.

Busi can’t remember a time when she was concerned about an election result. “Never in my life. This is such a surprise. There is incredible chaos everywhere,” She said.

It’s chaos that Beverly Hills wants to avoid. Ritzy Rodeo Drive is completely blocked off until at least Thursday.

“We’re not mandating any businesses board up. We’re highly recommending that you harden the target,” Beverly Hills Police Lt. Max Subin said.

In Portland and Chicago, the police departments have canceled officers' time off for Election Day.

“The city has been in close communication with our business community,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Plywood covers storefront doors and windows in Raleigh, N.C., as it does in Denver, where the city is activating its emergency operations center, the first time for an Election Day.

“(It’s) 100% heightened awareness,” said Murphy Robinson, Denver public safety director.

The nation’s capital is doing the same. “We know that first amendment activities have potential to disrupt business operations,” Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

The closer to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., the more palpable the concern. “I think that people, you know, want to get closer to the White House to be able to express their concerns and their feelings,” said Angela Allred, manager of Imperial Wine & Spirits.

In New York City, officials are preparing for protests. “If anything turns violent, we are going to move to stop that immediately,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The Big Apple should be gearing up for the now re-imagined Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade due to COVID-19, the windows of Macy’s flagship Manhattan store usually a draw unto themselves. Instead, the store is all boarded up.

In the time of coronavirus, it’s a different kind of protection during an unprecedented election.

“We really hope people don’t protest violently,” said Will Cook, president of Howard Lorton Furniture and Design.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Cassidy reelection bid

Updated: moments ago

National News

Graham-Harrison South Carolina Senate race considered a 'toss-up'

Updated: 7 minutes ago

National

Uber, Lyft offer discount to polling locations

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Each company is offering half-off rides to election sites.

National News

Johnson finishes reelection bid

Updated: 27 minutes ago

Latest News

National News

Espy and Hyde-Smith rematch comes to a close

Updated: 51 minutes ago

National

UK court rules against Johnny Depp in libel action over ‘wife beater’ article

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

News

Nearly 1.9 million Wisconsinites have already voted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
With nearly a full day to go before Elections Day, nearly two million Wisconsinites have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s election.

National

Philippines: 20 dead, thousands of homes damaged in typhoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
At least 20 people were killed as Typhoon Goni lashed the Philippines over the weekend, and about 13,000 shanties and houses were damaged or swept away in the eastern island province that was first hit by the ferocious storm, officials said Monday.

News

1-month mark approaches in Clark County woman’s disappearance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
It’s now been nearly a month since a Clark County woman was last seen.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.