Biden for President Wisconsin to host ‘WINsconsin’ event in Wausau on Monday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Biden for President Wisconsin will kick off its “WINsconsin” Get Out the Vote Tour Monday with stops in Wausau, Green Bay and Eau Claire.

At each stop, Wisconsin leaders including Senator Tammy Baldwin, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Congresswoman Gwen Moore will hold a press conference encouraging Wisconsinites to get out and vote for the Biden-Harris ticket.

The first stop Monday morning will take place at 10:00 in Green Bay and feature Senator Baldwin, Lieutenant Governor Barnes, Attorney General Kaul and Sarah Godlewski.

The second event will take place in Wausau at 12:30 in the afternoon at the 400 Block and will feature Senator Baldwin, Kaul and Godlewski.

The final event will take place at the Eau Claire Farmers Market at 3:30 in the afternoon and will also feature Senator Baldwin, Kaul and Godlewski.

Two events are slated to take place on Tuesday, one in Madison and one in Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

