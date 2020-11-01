Advertisement

Tropical Storm Eta forms, ties record for most named storms

The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Eta, according to the National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. ET Oct. 31 advisory.(NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta has formed in the Caribbean, tying the record for most named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center says the system reached maximum sustained winds of 40 mph late Saturday.

It’s centered 270 miles southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms.

This is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used because after the 2005 season ended, meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go. It ends Nov. 30.

In 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Covid Update 10/31/20

Updated: moments ago
Covid Update 10/31/20

News

New Information On Rittenhouse Surrender

Updated: moments ago
New Information On Rittenhouse Surrender

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

Super typhoon slams into Philippines, 1 million evacuated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A super typhoon slammed into the eastern Philippines with ferocious winds early Sunday and about a million people have been evacuated in its projected path, including in the capital where the main international airport was ordered closed.

Latest News

News

Families creatively follow guidelines in Halloween celebrations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stella Porter
Saturday, families found a safe way to trick-or-treat or hand out their favorite candy.

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Screaming winds with snow showers up north

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A cold front will roll through tonight. Snow showers north, while windy throughout the area into Sunday.

News

American Citizen Rescued

Updated: 4 hours ago
American Citizen Rescued

News

Future Trump Campaign Stops

Updated: 4 hours ago
Future Trump Campaign Stops

News

Marathon Co. Republicans, Democrats Hold Parades

Updated: 4 hours ago
Marathon Co. Republicans, Democrats Hold Parades