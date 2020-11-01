Plover Theatre Group produces completely virtual production

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Playhouse stages have been dark since march, and it doesn’t seem like they will be lit up for a long time. But the Playhouse Theatre Group in Plover still put on a production without ever meeting in person.

“It was just fun. It was fun and it was easier than I expected,” Tori Schultz, the director of the production, said.

Virtual productions are becoming commonplace, and this was a chance to give their cast members a place to perform again.

The rehearsals were entirely virtual, which presented some challenges.

“When we were doing my video, we had to set up quilts around the room hanging them up from cupboards and that was a struggle,” cast member Odessa Turnquist said.

“It actually involved a little bit more family support than I anticipated or was expected. The parents truly got involved, siblings got involved in helping,” Schultz added.

For the individual scenes, cast members got creative and made their own props. Some used bed sheets, combs, and tin foil.

“I did mine in the living room. And I was like the Kia representative, sort of a commercial,” another cast member Genevieve Heese said.

But it took her a lot of takes, something that wasn’t uncommon for others.

“The last scene, the super honest awesome news. That one took about 87,000 tries to do,” Turnquist explained.

But different complications arose from others.

“It didn’t take me too many tries but we had to switch locations in the middle. And then Genevieve was recording the wrong way on one that was really good so we had to do it a few more times after that,” cast member Anneliese Heese said.

But this was proof that the stage doesn’t have to stay dark.

“This is different. This was a musical, there was singing and there was dancing but it was on a smaller capacity with 18 students and I feel that we could continue to do this for as long as we need to until we can come together on a stage again,” Schultz said.

The final Super Happy Awesome News production was release on Thursday. You can view the production here.

