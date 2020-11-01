Advertisement

Packers and Vikings tied at 14 at halftime

By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers and Vikings are tied at halftime, 14-14. Davante Adams has both Green Bay touchdowns, and Dalvin Cook a pair for Minnesota.

Green Bay’s first two drives were long and ate up a ton of time. The opening possession went 13 plays and 75 yards, and was finished with an Aaron Rodgers’ five yard touchdown pass to Adams on third and goal.

Minnesota answered with a 10-play, 73-yard drive that saw Dalvin Cook score a 21-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

The Packers' answer came in the form of a 15-play, 72-yard possession where Adams finished the deal with a one-yard TD reception off the delivery from Rodgers.

Green Bay had zero answer for Cook the entire half however, and he ran in his second score of the game from a yard out in the final minute of the second quarter.

Latest News

Sports

Prep Highlights 10/31/20

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
The state cross-country meet was split into three different locations this year. Division-II ran in Colby, while in D-III, Pacelli boys come up with a podium finish.

Sports

Wisconsin Badgers football team COVID-19 cases continue to rise, now at 22

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
In an appearance on College Gameday, University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez revealed the COVID-19 outbreak that has plagued the football team now sits at 22.

Hilight Zone

The Hilight Zone Week 6

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften and Matt Infield
Legendary coach Jerry Sinz and his Edgar Wildcats continue to dominate larger schools. The Division 7 No. 1 ranked Wildcats dismantled the Division 3 No. 7 ranked Shawano Eagles 48-6. All that and more on this week’s edition of The Hilight Zone.

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 6: Part 3

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT

Latest News

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 6: Part 2

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 6: Shawano vs. Edgar

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT

Football

Amherst vs. Wittenberg-Birnamwood football game canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Amherst versus Wittenberg-Birnamwood football game has been canceled. Wittenberg-Birnamwood athletic director Chris Nier disclosed that it was related to a COVID-19 case, but she did not disclose which team.

Sports

Packers former defensive back, NFL Hall of Famer Herb Adderley dies at 81

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
Former Packers defensive back and member of the NFL Hall of Fame Herb Adderley died Friday, according to the NFL hall of fame. He was 81.

High School

Prep Highlights 10/29

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Thursday's prep highlights include sectional semifinal soccer and volleyball.

Mlb

Brewers decline $15 million 2021 option on Ryan Braun

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Milwaukee Brewers have declined to exercise a $15 million mutual 2021 option on veteran outfielder Ryan Braun as the franchise’s career home run leader ponders whether to continue playing.