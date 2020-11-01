Packers and Vikings tied at 14 at halftime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -The Packers and Vikings are tied at halftime, 14-14. Davante Adams has both Green Bay touchdowns, and Dalvin Cook a pair for Minnesota.

Green Bay’s first two drives were long and ate up a ton of time. The opening possession went 13 plays and 75 yards, and was finished with an Aaron Rodgers’ five yard touchdown pass to Adams on third and goal.

Minnesota answered with a 10-play, 73-yard drive that saw Dalvin Cook score a 21-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game 7-7.

The Packers' answer came in the form of a 15-play, 72-yard possession where Adams finished the deal with a one-yard TD reception off the delivery from Rodgers.

Green Bay had zero answer for Cook the entire half however, and he ran in his second score of the game from a yard out in the final minute of the second quarter.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.