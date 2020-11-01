WPS reports 13 power outages, over a thousand people impacted

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of 10:45 on Saturday night, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting 13 power outages leaving 1,355 customers without power.

Gleason has the most people impacted with 492 without power. Merrill is a close second with 412.

In Tomahawk, 147 are without power.

WPS has a live outage tracker that you can monitor here.

