WPS reports 13 power outages, over a thousand people impacted

(WCJB)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As of 10:45 on Saturday night, Wisconsin Public Service is reporting 13 power outages leaving 1,355 customers without power.

Gleason has the most people impacted with 492 without power. Merrill is a close second with 412.

In Tomahawk, 147 are without power.

WPS has a live outage tracker that you can monitor here.

