Marshfield man arrested for 5th OWI in Marathon County

A 45-year-old man is in custody after crashing into a utility pole on County Highway M south of Oxbow Road, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 45-year-old man is in custody after crashing into a utility pole on County Highway M south of Oxbow Road, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Rob P. Bohman of Marshfield allegedly showed signs of impairment when officers arrived on scene, says a WSP release. Police found drug paraphernalia inside his car.

He was arrested for an OWI, 5th offense. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

