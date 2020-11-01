First Alert Weather: Blustery & cold start to November

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - November is starting off on a blustery and cold note. Wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph are possible through this afternoon, while temperatures will struggle to make it above freezing.

Wind gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are possible into spots, tapering off to 35 mph by late afternoon. (WSAW)

Blustery and cold today with some afternoon sunshine. (WSAW)

Clouds and lingering snow showers will yield to intervals of sunshine this afternoon. Windy with highs in the low to mid 30s. The winds will diminish some for tonight, with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows in the mid teens to near 20s. Milder on Monday with a good deal of sunshine with afternoon readings rebounding into the upper 40s.

Election Day will be even warmer with sunshine and a few clouds. Temperatures will rise into the upper 50s for the afternoon. The pleasantly warm, and perhaps near record highs in some locations, will continue for the second half of the week. More sun than clouds with highs Wednesday in the mid 60s, low 60s Thursday, low to mid 60s Friday and Saturday. A bit cooler with a partly sunny sky on Sunday. Highs in the upper 50s.

Warmer times are ahead this week. (WSAW)

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.