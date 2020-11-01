Families creatively follow guidelines in Halloween celebrations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday, families found a safe way to trick-or-treat or hand out their favorite candy.

Many people turned out at Trunk-ot-Treat in Marathon Park, where kids could get candy by going from car to car.

“What I’m looking forward to do today is getting candy in my bag and having fun,” said Tyana Temple, dressed as a dark angel.

“I’m just looking forward to having a good time, being safe, just making sure we’re all safe and don’t end up getting sick,” said Tyana’s sister, Taliyah Temple, dressed as an angel too.

At the event, masks and gloves were meant for more than just a fright.

“I didn’t expect it to be this many people, but I’m really glad we could do this for the kids this year,” said Bobbi Wilson, who initially planned a small socially-distant trick-or-treating operation for friends and family that quickly turned into Trunk-or-Treat with hundreds of people.

It was important to Wilson to organize a chance for neighborhood kids to celebrate Halloween.

“So much has been taken from them this year, that it is absolutely wonderful to continue to be able to put this together for them,” she said.

As dusk settled on Hallows Eve, Jane C. Johnson safely set out her candy.

“I did set up a little barricade so that only one or two children would come in at a time, and hopefully that kept everybody healthy and happy and safe,” Johnson said.

She said she was happily surprised at the number of kids who still came out, guessing she saw about 200 kids. Her Halloween celebration is a 50-year tradition.

“My thought was that if I could make one child happy, that would be a good night for me, and I think I’ve made more than that, so I’m glad,” she said.

