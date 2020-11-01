Advertisement

Alliant Energy line crews from Wisconsin to help restore power in Mississippi following hurricane

Alliant Energy workers head to Mississippi to help restore power to those affected by Hurricane Zeta.
Alliant Energy workers head to Mississippi to help restore power to those affected by Hurricane Zeta.(Alliant Energy)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Iowa (WBAY) - Company officials with Alliant Energy say nearly 200 employees are on their way to Mississippi to help restore power in areas affected by Hurricane Zeta.

Line workers from Wisconsin and Iowa started their trip to Gulfport Mississippi early Saturday morning.

When they arrive, they’ll be working with mutual aid crews from several other states to help Mississippi Power return service to its customers.

Hurricane Zeta came ashore in Cocodrie, Louisiana as a Category 2 storm before traveling northeast, and wind effects were felt from the Gulf Coast to southern New Jersey.

At the height of the outages, as many as 2.6 million people were without power across seven states, ranging from Louisiana to Virginia.

Zeta was the 27th named storm of the year, and about another month to go in the Atlantic hurricane season.

