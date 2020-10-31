Advertisement

Wisconsin Badgers football team COVID-19 cases continue to rise, now at 22

(WEAU)
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In an appearance on College Gameday, University of Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez revealed the COVID-19 outbreak that has plagued the football team now sits at 22.

That includes 10 staff and 12 players, according to Alvarez.

“We are still having additions in our cases, and that’s something we have to get our arms around and control of,” Alvarez explained to College Gameday.

The Badgers are currently scheduled to play Purdue next Saturday, but that game is still in doubt.

