UWSP students compete at Bassmaster College Series National Championship, call it a “dream come true”

LEESBURG, FL. (WSAW) - UWSP students Neil Wisinski and Nathan Siclovan achieved their dream Thursday by competing in the Bassmaster College Series National Championship in Florida.

Wisinski called it a "dream come true.

The competition started on Thursday and ran through Saturday, although the duo didn’t qualify to compete on the final day.

The two qualified for the championship by winning the Wisconsin State Championship in August, and they were the only Wisconsin participants in the tournament.

For Wisinski, his dream to compete in the tournament started when the competition came to Lake Dubay five years ago. He couldn’t have been happier to make it.

“It feels awesome. It just really shows that if you keep striving for your dreams and keep believing it will happen, it will happen. Cause I tell you one thing, there’s many times people told me ‘it would never happen that you would make it to the Bassmaster National Championship’ and I’m just thrilled that we did it,” Wisinski said with happiness in his voice.

They placed 80th out of 118 at the championship, and wanted to thank their sponsors and all the support they’ve received to make it there.

