State surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, region reports 4,220 new cases and 59 deaths this week

Wisconsin COVID-19 graph for 10/31.
Wisconsin COVID-19 graph for 10/31.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin has surpassed another grim milestone in the fight with COVID-19 as 2,031 people have now been reported dead due to complications with the virus.

59 deaths were reported throughout the state Saturday along with record 5,278 positive cases.

9,575 negative cases were also reported.

DHS shows that 175,096 cases have recovered while 48,208 are listed as active in Wisconsin.

5 percent of all total cases, that’s 11,374 patients, have been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19.

229 new hospitalizations were reported on Saturday. Currently, there are 1,546 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital with 350 of those patients in the ICU. 151 inpatients have COVID-19 tests pending.

According to the DHS website, 86% of the staffed hospital beds are unavailable.

In central and north central Wisconsin, 4,220 new COVID-19 cases were reported throughout the week of October 25 through October 31. The region also recorded 59 new deaths in that timeframe.

Central Wisconsin COVID-19 graph for 10/31.
Central Wisconsin COVID-19 graph for 10/31.(WSAW)

Marathon County continues to lead the region in total number of cases confirmed with 5,322 and deaths with 57.

Saturday, Marathon County recorded 195 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths.

One death was also reported in Adams County.

Other counties that recorded a high volume of new cases Saturday include Wood County with 83, Shawano county with 79 and Portage County with 74.

A full chart can be seen below:

Central Wis. COVID-19 numbers for 10/31.
Central Wis. COVID-19 numbers for 10/31.(WSAW)

